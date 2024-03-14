News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex up 335 points on buying in IT stocks, positive macro data

Sensex up 335 points on buying in IT stocks, positive macro data

Source: PTI
March 14, 2024 17:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark Sensex rebounded 335 points and Nifty closed above the 22,100 level on Thursday on the back of buying in IT shares and metal shares as broader markets recovered from previous day's sharp losses.

Broker

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 335.39 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 73,097.28.

During the day, it jumped 602.41 points or 0.82 per cent to 73,364.30.

The NSE Nifty gained 148.95 points or 0.68 per cent to 22,146.65.

 

From the Sensex pack, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services and Asian Paints were the major gainers.

Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, State Bank of India and Tata Steel were among the major laggards.

The broader markets also staged a smart recovery, with the BSE Smallcap gauge jumping 3.11 per cent and midcap index climbing 2.28 per cent.

Wholesale inflation rate declined marginally to 0.2 per cent in February compared to 0.27 per cent in the preceding month despite a slight uptick in the food basket.

"The market was able to recover half of last trading day's sell-off as leverage based square-off neutralised it, while institutional buying sustained the buoyancy.

"Domestic economic data Wholesale Price Inflation (WPI) eased to four-month low at 0.2% YoY in February, bringing ease to upcoming CPI trajectory, a relief for future rate cuts.

"The broader market is outperforming the headline indices, taking advantage of mid and smallcap as a bargaining strategy," said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.

Fitch Ratings raised India's economic growth forecast to 7 per cent for the next fiscal year on the back of strong domestic demand and sustained level of business and consumer confidence.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,595.06 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo settled in the green while Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.76 per cent to $84.67 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why K V Kamath calls Indian banking system the best
Why K V Kamath calls Indian banking system the best
The Lamborghini theory of India's consumption patterns
The Lamborghini theory of India's consumption patterns
Can Uday Shankar Recreate What He Did In Star TV?
Can Uday Shankar Recreate What He Did In Star TV?
Ranji: MCA doubles prize money for victorious Mumbai
Ranji: MCA doubles prize money for victorious Mumbai
Gujarat school asks Class X students to remove hijab
Gujarat school asks Class X students to remove hijab
As BJP embraces Chirag Paswan, Paras threatens revolt
As BJP embraces Chirag Paswan, Paras threatens revolt
Mesmerising! When Models Played With Gulaal
Mesmerising! When Models Played With Gulaal

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

What Led To Paytm's Big Fall

What Led To Paytm's Big Fall

Is Technology Important In Banking?

Is Technology Important In Banking?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances