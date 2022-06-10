News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex tumbles over 700 points in early trade

Sensex tumbles over 700 points in early trade

Source: PTI
June 10, 2022 10:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Wipro was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 3.38 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Infosys, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC twins and TCS.

Stock broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Equity benchmark Sensex declined over 700 points in early trade on Friday, following weakness in IT, banking and finance stocks amid sluggish investor sentiment in global markets.

Besides, a weaker rupee also weighed on the domestic equity markets, traders said.

The 30-share index was trading 732.39 points lower at 54,587.89 in early deals.

 

Similarly, the Nifty slumped 202.75 points to 16,275.35.

Wipro was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 3.38 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Infosys, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, HDFC twins and TCS.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, NTPC and Titan were the gainers.

In the previous session, the 30-share BSE Sensex surged 427.79 points or 0.78 per cent to close at 55,320.28.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 121.85 points or 0.74 per cent to finish at 16,478.10.

The rupee depreciated 8 paise to a record low of 77.82 against the US dollar in opening trade.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul were trading with deep losses in mid-session deals, while Shanghai was in the green.

Stock exchanges in the US ended sharply lower in the overnight session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.65 per cent to $122.27 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 1,512.64 crore on Thursday, as per exchange data.

The country's current account deficit is likely to hit a three-year high of 1.8 per cent or $43.81 billion in FY22, as against a surplus of 0.9 per cent or $23.91 billion in FY21, according to an India Ratings report.

As per rating agency Icra, operating profit margins of information technology companies can moderate by up to 1.50 per cent in the near term as wage cost inflation coming on the back of high attrition hits players in the over $200 billion industry.

Moody's Investors Service on Thursday said most rated companies in India have buffers to withstand a further 10-15 per cent depreciation of the rupee.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Volatility to remain higher than usual'
'Volatility to remain higher than usual'
'Important to assess investment options'
'Important to assess investment options'
Why refiners are buying more crude from Russia
Why refiners are buying more crude from Russia
'Insurer did not increase sum assured'
'Insurer did not increase sum assured'
'Can't ask them to drop Rohit or KL'
'Can't ask them to drop Rohit or KL'
Is the fall in information technology stocks overdone?
Is the fall in information technology stocks overdone?
Voting begins for 16 RS seats, tight contest on cards
Voting begins for 16 RS seats, tight contest on cards

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Growth will be driven by investments'

'Growth will be driven by investments'

Fired fund managers of Axis MF may be banned from mkts

Fired fund managers of Axis MF may be banned from mkts

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances