News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex tumbles over 460 points on fag-end selling

Sensex tumbles over 460 points on fag-end selling

Source: PTI
April 29, 2022 16:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Axis Bank, Power Grid, Wipro, State Bank of India, Maruti, Titan and NTPC were among the major laggards from the Sensex pack.

Stock broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty gave up early gains to close down by over 0.8 per cent due to fag-end selling in Axis Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys.

The 30-share BSE benchmark plummeted 460.19 points or 0.80 per cent to end at 57,060.87 despite a firm opening.

During the day, it hit a high of 57,975.48 and a low of 56,902.30.

 

The NSE Nifty tanked 142.50 points or 0.83 per cent to 17,102.55.

Axis Bank, Power Grid, Wipro, State Bank of India, Maruti, Titan and NTPC were among the major laggards from the Sensex pack.

Shares of Axis Bank tumbled 6.57 per cent a day after the company reported a 49.77 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

In contrast, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel and Dr Reddy's were among the gainers.

Asian markets in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul registered sharp gains.

Markets in Europe were also trading in the green in the afternoon session.

Stocks in the US had ended with significant gains on Thursday.

The BSE benchmark had jumped 701.67 points or 1.23 per cent to end at 57,521.06 on Thursday.

The Nifty rallied 206.65 points or 1.21 per cent to 17,245.05.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude gained 1.91 per cent to $109.65 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors turned net buyers after their continuous selling spree for the past many days, as they bought shares worth Rs 743.22 crore on Thursday, according to stock exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Data protection bill may threaten innovation, growth
Data protection bill may threaten innovation, growth
4 unique features of LIC IPO
4 unique features of LIC IPO
Too Early To Cheer Up On Economy
Too Early To Cheer Up On Economy
Govt may not auction 27.5-28.5 Ghz band
Govt may not auction 27.5-28.5 Ghz band
Indira asked Rahul to 'take charge' after her death
Indira asked Rahul to 'take charge' after her death
Ex-Goa minister files complaint against RSS leader
Ex-Goa minister files complaint against RSS leader
Heropanti 2 Review
Heropanti 2 Review

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Govt may not auction 27.5-28.5 Ghz band

Govt may not auction 27.5-28.5 Ghz band

ED's scope of probe under PMLA increased 2.5 times

ED's scope of probe under PMLA increased 2.5 times

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances