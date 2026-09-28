Crude Oil Surge, Geopolitical Worries Drive Sensex Down 1,124 Points

Indian stock markets witnessed a sharp decline, with the Sensex hitting a six-month low and the Nifty falling below 22,800, as surging crude oil prices and heightened geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia rattled investor sentiment.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points The Sensex plummeted 1,124 points to its lowest closing level since March 30, 2026, while the Nifty dropped below 22,800, marking a near six-month low.

Surging Brent crude oil prices, which jumped 3.81 per cent to $108.3 per barrel, were a primary factor in the market decline.

Geopolitical tensions, specifically the US rejection of a ceasefire proposal and the US-Iran stalemate over the Strait of Hormuz, heightened investor caution.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,693.93 crore, contributing to the selling pressure.

Rising US bond yields are narrowing the India-US yield spread, potentially leading to further foreign fund outflows and sustained market caution.

Stock markets tumbled, with the benchmark Sensex plunging 1,124.02 points, or 1.52 per cent, to settle at 72,771.72, the lowest closing level since March 30, 2026.

During the day, it lost 1,179.51 points, or 1.59 per cent, to 72,716.23.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 360.25 points, or 1.56 per cent, to end at a near six-month low of 22,780.25. As many as 47 Nifty shares closed lower while three were up, reflecting across-the-board selling.

Factors Driving the Market Downturn

Analysts attributed the market fall to surging crude oil prices following the US-Iran stalemate over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, foreign fund outflows, a spike in US bond yields, and weak Asian markets.

These factors triggered widespread selling across financial, PSU banks, metals, FMCG, oil & gas, and auto shares.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, 29 ended lower.

Larsen & Toubro fell the most by 2.81 per cent. Power Grid dropped 2.62 per cent, Adani Ports by 2.38 per cent, HDFC Bank by 2.3 per cent, Hindustan Unilever by 2.27 per cent, and Reliance Industries by 2.24 per cent. Infosys was the only winner from the pack.

Global and Domestic Pressures

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 3.81 per cent to $108.3 per barrel, exacerbating concerns about inflation and economic stability.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,693.93 crore on Friday, according to exchange data, indicating a withdrawal of foreign capital from Indian markets.

"Bears remained firmly in control as the market breached a key psychological support level, reflecting growing investor caution amid deteriorating global macro conditions," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

Nair added that "The US rejection of the ceasefire proposal has heightened concerns that tensions in West Asia could persist for longer than anticipated, reducing the likelihood of a near-term diplomatic resolution and increasing the risk of prolonged supply-side disruptions and higher commodity prices."

Impact of US Bond Yields

Rising US bond yields are narrowing the India-U.S. yield spread, potentially leading to foreign fund outflows and keeping market sentiment cautious, the analyst said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's KOSPI, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, and Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled higher.

Markets in Europe were trading on a mixed note, though US markets ended in positive territory on Friday.

"Indian equity benchmarks closed sharply lower, extending their recent weakness as a fresh surge in crude oil prices and renewed uncertainty surrounding US-Iran talks weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

"Selling remained broad-based through the session, with the broader market underperforming the frontline indices," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm.