News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex tanks 928 points to close at 3-week low

Sensex tanks 928 points to close at 3-week low

Source: PTI
February 22, 2023 16:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark Sensex plunged by 927 points to close at a three-week low while the broader Nifty settled at a four-month low on Wednesday amid weak global trends as investors braced for the release of the Federal Open Market Committee minutes later in the day.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Falling for the fourth day in a row, the BSE Sensex tumbled 927.74 points or 1.53 per cent to settle at 59,744.98, the lowest closing level since February 1.

During the day, it tanked 991.17 points or 1.63 per cent to 59,681.55.

 

The 50-issue NSE Nifty declined 272.40 points or 1.53 per cent to end at a four-month low of 17,554.30 with 47 of its constituents ending in the red.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, Wipro, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Tata Steel were the major laggards.

ITC was the lone winner in the Sensex pack.

In Asian markets, South Korea, Japan, China and Hong Kong ended lower.

Stock exchanges in Europe were quoting in the negative territory in afternoon trade.

The US markets had ended significantly lower on Tuesday.

"Resurgence of cold war between US & Russia has brought apprehension in the market.

"Although it should be a short-term effect, the fear of sanctions against Russia and its degree of implication on the economy, especially on food and oil exports, is adding to the anxiety.

"The market is just recovering from the pandemic, and high interest & inflation are the headwinds in the background.

"It is presumed that this war will be fought on an economic front, limiting its effect on strong economies like the US & India.

"Awaiting the release of Fed and RBI minutes are the other major elements that kept investors on the side lines," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

International oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.11 per cent to $82.11 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 525.80 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Investors, focus on long-term goals'
'Investors, focus on long-term goals'
'We have not witnessed such decline in 7 decades'
'We have not witnessed such decline in 7 decades'
India may contribute 15% to global growth in 2023: IMF
India may contribute 15% to global growth in 2023: IMF
Test Rankings: Ashwin inches closer to top spot
Test Rankings: Ashwin inches closer to top spot
India may contribute 15% to global growth in 2023: IMF
India may contribute 15% to global growth in 2023: IMF
Serena-Sharapova: Most Stylish Reunion
Serena-Sharapova: Most Stylish Reunion
HC asks Oreva Grp to pay Rs 10L to Morbi victims' kin
HC asks Oreva Grp to pay Rs 10L to Morbi victims' kin

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

The Farce Called Market Forecasts

The Farce Called Market Forecasts

Adani Crisis: Stress Test For Indian Capitalism

Adani Crisis: Stress Test For Indian Capitalism

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances