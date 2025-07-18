HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex tanks 501 pts on selling in bank stocks, foreign fund outflows

Sensex tanks 501 pts on selling in bank stocks, foreign fund outflows

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

July 18, 2025 17:37 IST

x

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled on Friday, marking their second straight day of losses due to foreign fund outflows and selling in banking shares after a muted start to the quarterly earnings season.

Broker Reuters

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 501.51 points or 0.61 per cent to settle at 81,757.73.

 

During the day, it shed 651.11 points or 0.79 per cent to hit a low of 81,608.13.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 143.05 points or 0.57 per cent to close at 24,968.40.

Analysts said investors turned cautious over banking stocks in response to Axis Bank's latest financial results, which fell short of market expectations.

Among Sensex firms, Axis Bank tumbled the most by 5.24 per cent after it reported a 3 per cent dip in its June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 6,243.72 crore, impacted by the implementation of changes in non-performing assets and loan upgrade policy.

Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research, HDFC Securities, said Axis Bank's latest financial results fell short of market expectations.

"Notably, Axis Bank's GDR tumbled 4.8 per cent to $64.30 on Thursday, following a deterioration in the bank's asset quality during the June quarter," he said.

Among blue-chip bank stocks, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India ended lower.

Following the decline in bank stocks, the BSE Bankex ended 1.33 per cent lower at 62,741.65.

Bharat Electronics, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan and Eternal were also among the laggards from the Sensex pack.

However, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, HCL Tech and Infosys were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,694.31 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index settled lower, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng ended in positive territory.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.92 per cent to $70.16 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kinetic, Lamborghini Bet Big on Electric Lifestyle Carts
Kinetic, Lamborghini Bet Big on Electric Lifestyle Carts
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market With Big Ambitions
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market With Big Ambitions
'Sensex Is Barometer Of Economy And Capital Markets'
'Sensex Is Barometer Of Economy And Capital Markets'
Wipro Profits Up 10.9%
Wipro Profits Up 10.9%
Byju's Founders to Sue Investors
Byju's Founders to Sue Investors

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Rajesh Khanna Classics

webstory image 2

Torta di Mele Inglese: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Korean Wave: 7 Korean Things We Love

VIDEOS

Young entrepreneur Suhail's vision redefines Kupwara's tourism scene3:03

Young entrepreneur Suhail's vision redefines Kupwara's...

PM Modi holds mega roadshow with CM Nitish Kumar in Bihar's Motihari3:12

PM Modi holds mega roadshow with CM Nitish Kumar in...

Ajmer's Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital flooded after heavy rains2:06

Ajmer's Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital flooded after heavy rains

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD