Home  » Business » Sensex tanks 1,176 points, Nifty falls below 23,500

Sensex tanks 1,176 points, Nifty falls below 23,500

Source: PTI
December 20, 2024 17:25 IST
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty plunged about 1.5 per cent on Friday, taking their downtrend to the fifth straight session, due to risk aversion in the global markets after the hawkish stance of the US Federal Reserve.

Broker

Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

The 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 1,176.46 points or 1.49 per cent to settle at 78,041.59.

During the day, it slumped 1,343.46 points or 1.69 per cent to 77,874.59.

 

The NSE Nifty tanked 364.20 points or 1.52 per cent to 23,587.50.

From the 30 blue-chip Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement and Reliance Industries were the biggest laggards.

In contrast, JSW Steel, Nestle and Titan were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,224.92 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.96 per cent to $72.18 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
