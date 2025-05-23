HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex surges over 769 pts as FMCG, power shares gain

Sensex surges over 769 pts as FMCG, power shares gain

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: May 23, 2025 17:02 IST

x

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded sharply by nearly 1 per cent on Friday, propelled by buying in market heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ITC.

Brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

After a flat start to the trade, the 30-share BSE benchmark bounced back and surged 769.09 points or 0.95 per cent to settle at 81,721.08.

During the day, it jumped 953.18 points or 1.17 per cent to 81,905.17.

 

The NSE Nifty rallied 243.45 points or 0.99 per cent to 24,853.15.

From the Sensex firms, Eternal, Power Grid, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, Nestle, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Adani Ports were among the biggest gainers.

Sun Pharma was the only laggard, declining nearly 2 per cent.

The company's stock declined after it reported a nearly 19 per cent drop in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled in positive territory, while South Korea's Kospi and Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.23 per cent to $64.29 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,045.36 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Tata Motors is likely to be in the slow lane
Why Tata Motors is likely to be in the slow lane
Is the 'All-New' Tata Altroz Truly All-New?
Is the 'All-New' Tata Altroz Truly All-New?
Where Is GenZ Investing?
Where Is GenZ Investing?
RBI Forex Intervention Hits Highest In 17 Years
RBI Forex Intervention Hits Highest In 17 Years
Reliance to invest Rs 75,000 cr in N-E states:Ambani
Reliance to invest Rs 75,000 cr in N-E states:Ambani

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What To Expect When iPhone 17 Air Launches This Year

webstory image 2

8 Delightful Places To Go To From Cannes

webstory image 3

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

VIDEOS

Mumbai experiences light showers and fog1:45

Mumbai experiences light showers and fog

Alia Bhatt spotted at the airport on her way to the Cannes Film Festival1:09

Alia Bhatt spotted at the airport on her way to the...

Avneet Kaur hides her face from paps0:57

Avneet Kaur hides her face from paps

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD