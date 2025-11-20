HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Sensex surges on firm global trends, fresh foreign fund

Sensex surges on firm global trends, fresh foreign fund

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 20, 2025 16:45 IST

x

Benchmark Sensex climbed 446 points on Thursday, extending gains for the second consecutive day on buying in oil & gas and select financial shares and fresh foreign fund inflows.

Brokers

Photograph: ANI Photo

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 446.21 points or 0.52 per cent to settle at 85,632.68.

During the day, it surged 615.23 points or 0.72 per cent to hit a 52-week high of 85,801.70.

The 50-share NSE Nifty also hit its 52-week high of 26,246.65 during the day before closing at 26,192.15, reflecting gains of 139.50 points or 0.54 per cent over the previous close.

 

A rally in global peers helped indices scale their year-high levels intra-day, analysts said.

Among Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank were the major gainers.

However, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Titan and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

"Indian equities rose on optimism around India剖S trade talks and progress on phase-1 agreements, boosting overall market sentiment.

"Global cues also remained strong, led by tech-driven gains following solid earnings.

"Fresh FII inflows and strength in large-cap sectors such as Auto, Financials, and IT supported the upbeat trend," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled higher while Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended lower.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Wednesday.

They bought equities worth Rs 1,580.72 crore in the previous trade, according to exchange data.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also bought stocks worth Rs 1,360.27 crore on Wednesday.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, climbed 0.83 per cent to $64.03 per barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

26 e-com players say they are free from dark patterns: Govt
26 e-com players say they are free from dark patterns: Govt
Will 1600 Number Stop Scam Calls?
Will 1600 Number Stop Scam Calls?
HDFC pips TCS as India's most-valued brand
HDFC pips TCS as India's most-valued brand
IPO Secondary Sales Soar Toward Rs 1 Trn
IPO Secondary Sales Soar Toward Rs 1 Trn
'Compact SUVs to see fastest growth after GST rate cut'
'Compact SUVs to see fastest growth after GST rate cut'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

webstory image 2

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

webstory image 3

Recipe: Veggie Dumplings In Tomato Sauce

VIDEOS

NDA MLAs take oath as Bihar Ministers at Gandhi Maidan, Patna4:43

NDA MLAs take oath as Bihar Ministers at Gandhi Maidan,...

PM Modi thanks, bow down to Bihar Janta after Nitish Kumar takes oath Swearing-in ceremony1:16

PM Modi thanks, bow down to Bihar Janta after Nitish...

Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Bihar for Nitish Kumar oath ceremony1:16

Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Gandhi Maidan in...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO