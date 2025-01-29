HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sensex surges 632 points on buying in IT stocks

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
January 29, 2025 16:20 IST

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged nearly 1 per cent on Wednesday, buoyed by a rally in IT, capital goods and industrial stocks amid a firm trend in global markets.

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 631.55 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 76,532.96.

During the day, it jumped 698.32 points or 0.92 per cent to 76,599.73.

 

The NSE Nifty soared 205.85 points or 0.90 per cent to 23,163.10.

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Zomato jumped nearly 7 per cent. Tata Motors, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finance were the other major gainers.

In contrast, ITC Hotels, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, Asian Paints and ITC were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo settled in the positive territory. Markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong were closed due to holidays.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 4,920.69 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.93 per cent to $76.77 a barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
