News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex spurts 389 points as oil, metal stocks recover

Sensex spurts 389 points as oil, metal stocks recover

Source: PTI
February 28, 2022 16:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Among major Sensex movers, Reliance Industries soared by 3.29 per cent as energy prices rose due to the war in Ukraine.

Tata Steel emerged as the lead gainer among Sensex scrips, jumping by 6.61 per cent.

Power Grid, Titan, NTPC, ICICI Bank, L&T, Infosys and Sun Pharma were among the gainers.

Stocks

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Benchmark BSE Sensex recovered from early lows to close higher by 389 points on Monday, supported by gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Infosys.

The 30-share barometer closed at 56,247.28, up by 388.76 pts or 0.70 per cent.

After a weak opening, the barometer had plunged more than 1,025 points to the day's low of 54,833.50 in line with weak global sentiments.

 

The broader Nifty of the National Stock Exchange jumped by 135.50 points or 0.81 points to settle at 16,793.90.

As many as 33 Nifty scrips advanced while 17 declined.

Among major Sensex movers, Reliance Industries soared by 3.29 per cent as energy prices rose due to the war in Ukraine.

Tata Steel emerged as the lead gainer among Sensex scrips, jumping by 6.61 per cent.

Power Grid, Titan, NTPC, ICICI Bank, L&T, Infosys and Sun Pharma were among the gainers.

On the other hand, Dr Reddy's fell the most by 2.81 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, M&M and HDFC Bank.

Meanwhile, Asian markets recovered from early losses to close higher.

Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.2 per cent, the Shanghai Composite index rose by 0.3 per cent while the Kospi in Seoul climbed 0.8 per cent.

However, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped 0.2 per cent.

Oil prices firmed up on Monday, with US benchmark crude rising 4.7 per cent to $95.92 per barrel and Brent crude gaining 4.5 per cent to $98.32 per barrel.

Spooked by the Ukraine crisis, foreign institutional investors further offloaded shares worth Rs 4,470.70 crore in the Indian capital markets on Friday, exchange data showed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Future Retail shuts Big Bazaar as RIL plans takeover
Future Retail shuts Big Bazaar as RIL plans takeover
NSE Mess: 'Chitra was wrong'
NSE Mess: 'Chitra was wrong'
Listed Cos See Rise In Valuations
Listed Cos See Rise In Valuations
BJP's Bengal shutdown runs into government resistance
BJP's Bengal shutdown runs into government resistance
Centre relaxes Covid norms for Ukraine evacuees
Centre relaxes Covid norms for Ukraine evacuees
What's Mouni Roy Celebrating?
What's Mouni Roy Celebrating?
Losing Hair? 5 Tips For You
Losing Hair? 5 Tips For You

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

NSE gears up to minimise reputational harm

NSE gears up to minimise reputational harm

Madhabi Puri Buch to head Sebi, first woman to do so

Madhabi Puri Buch to head Sebi, first woman to do so

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances