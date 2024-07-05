News
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex slips below 80K; Nifty scales new high

Sensex slips below 80K; Nifty scales new high

Source: PTI
July 05, 2024 17:11 IST
The broader NSE benchmark Nifty advanced further to settle at an all-time high for the third straight session on Friday, while the BSE gauge Sensex retreated from the record to slip below the 80k level.

Markets

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

The broader NSE Nifty rose 21.70 points or 0.09 per cent to close at its lifetime high of 24,323.85.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 53.07 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 79,996.60.

 

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, State Bank of India, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, Nestle India, Power Grid, ITC, JSW Steel and Sun Pharmaceuticals were the major gainers.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

"The domestic market traded with a mixed bias, with the heavy-weight banking sector acting as a laggard.

Adding to the worry are the top lending banks, which recorded a sequential decline in deposit growth in the June quarter.

"Midcap and Small Cap outperformed, and the respective BSE indices hit an all-time high," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Asian markets were closed on a mixed note on Thursday.

The US markets were closed on Thursday for Independence Day.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Thursday, as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,575.85 crore, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
