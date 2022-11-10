Sensex slips below 61K; Nifty retains 18,000 mark

Equity benchmark Sensex declined over 410 points to close below the 61,000-mark on Thursday, tracking weakness in M&M, Bajaj Finserv and Reliance Industries amid widespread selling pressure in global markets.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

A depreciating rupee also put pressure on domestic equities, traders said.

In a subdued session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 419.85 points or 0.69 per cent lower at 60,613.70.

The index moved between a high of 60,848.73 and a low of 60,425.47.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty fell 128.80 points or 0.71 per cent to end at 18,028.20.

Axis Bank was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 3.54 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Titan, M&M, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank.

In contrast, HDFC twins, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, Dr Reddy's and HUL were the gainers, climbing up to 1.13 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong closed with significant losses.

International oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.06 per cent to $92.59 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the Indian capital market on Wednesday, as they bought shares worth Rs 386.83 crore, as per exchange data.