News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex slips below 61K; Nifty retains 18,000 mark

Sensex slips below 61K; Nifty retains 18,000 mark

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 10, 2022 16:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmark Sensex declined over 410 points to close below the 61,000-mark on Thursday, tracking weakness in M&M, Bajaj Finserv and Reliance Industries amid widespread selling pressure in global markets.

BSE

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

A depreciating rupee also put pressure on domestic equities, traders said.

In a subdued session, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 419.85 points or 0.69 per cent lower at 60,613.70.

 

The index moved between a high of 60,848.73 and a low of 60,425.47.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty fell 128.80 points or 0.71 per cent to end at 18,028.20.

Axis Bank was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 3.54 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Titan, M&M, Bajaj Finance and IndusInd Bank.

In contrast, HDFC twins, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, Dr Reddy's and HUL were the gainers, climbing up to 1.13 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong closed with significant losses.

International oil benchmark Brent crude slipped 0.06 per cent to $92.59 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the Indian capital market on Wednesday, as they bought shares worth Rs 386.83 crore, as per exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Chanda Kochhar's Termination As ICICI CEO Valid: HC
Chanda Kochhar's Termination As ICICI CEO Valid: HC
What Investors Must Know
What Investors Must Know
How Will Economy Perform In Samvat 2079?
How Will Economy Perform In Samvat 2079?
Did Jaya IGNORE Kangana?
Did Jaya IGNORE Kangana?
T20 WC PIX: England dump India out; meet Pak in final
T20 WC PIX: England dump India out; meet Pak in final
Probe agencies acting like 'Centre's pets': Uddhav
Probe agencies acting like 'Centre's pets': Uddhav
Lalu's daughter to donate kidney to her father
Lalu's daughter to donate kidney to her father

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Elon Musk says he 'killed' Twitter's 'official' label

Elon Musk says he 'killed' Twitter's 'official' label

Why Bank HRs Are Under Pressure Suddenly

Why Bank HRs Are Under Pressure Suddenly

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances