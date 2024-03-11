News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex sinks 617 points due to selling in metal, banking stocks

Sensex sinks 617 points due to selling in metal, banking stocks

Source: PTI
March 11, 2024 17:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Stock market benchmark Sensex declined by 616.75 points on Monday, snapping its two-day gaining streak due to selling in metal and banking shares amid weak trends in the global markets.

Broker

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Taking a breather after a record-breaking rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 616.75 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 73,502.64 due to profit taking.

During the day, the barometer tanked 685.48 points to 73,433.91.

 

The broader Nifty slumped by 160.90 points or 0.72 per cent to close at 22,332.65.

Among Sensex firms, Power Grid and Tata Steel fell more than 2 per cent. HDFC Bank, State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever and NTPC were among the major laggards.

Nestle, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers.

"Continued sell-off in global markets due to uncertainty over rate cuts impacted the domestic market sentiment, which is currently at an overbought level.

"The stronger than expected US non-farm payroll data and caution ahead of the release of US inflation data tomorrow kept investors on the edge, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

"The broader market continued its underperformance due to valuation concerns, while investors are rebalancing their portfolios to include safe haven assets like gold," he added.

Among Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index shed 2.2 per cent and South Korea's Kospi fell 0.8 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.4 per cent and Shanghai Composite jumped 0.7 per cent.

The US markets ended in negative territory on Friday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude rose by 0.29 per cent to $82.32 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,304.11 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Crypto is serious threat to financial stability'
'Crypto is serious threat to financial stability'
Surprise Journey In The Mahindra XUV400
Surprise Journey In The Mahindra XUV400
'Market has factored in BJP's victory'
'Market has factored in BJP's victory'
Centre likely to notify CAA rules today
Centre likely to notify CAA rules today
Mirabai Chanu to train in Paris ahead of Olympics
Mirabai Chanu to train in Paris ahead of Olympics
Pothole-free Mumbai roads your duty: HC to BMC
Pothole-free Mumbai roads your duty: HC to BMC
Chappell takes a dig at Stokes' captaincy
Chappell takes a dig at Stokes' captaincy

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Investors should have balanced portfolio'

'Investors should have balanced portfolio'

Will Bull Run In PSU Banks Continue?

Will Bull Run In PSU Banks Continue?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances