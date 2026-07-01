Sensex Sees Worst H1 Since 2020

IT stocks had their worst first half fall in decades, with the Nifty IT index declining 31% in the January-June 2026 period, its biggest decline in the first six months of a calendar year since 2003.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points The Sensex and Nifty recorded their worst first-half declines since 2020 and 2022 respectively in H1CY26, impacted by global and domestic challenges.

Information technology stocks experienced their biggest first-half fall in decades, with the Nifty IT index declining 31 per cent.

Smallcap and midcap indices significantly outperformed largecaps, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 gaining 6.5 per cent and the Nifty Midcap 100 rising 2.2 per cent.

Relentless foreign portfolio investor selling of nearly $29.28 billion in H1CY26 primarily targeted largecap stocks, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) provided substantial support.

The benchmark Sensex declined 10.3 per cent in the first half of calendar year 2026 (H1CY26), the worst first-half decline since 2020, when Covid-led disruptions rattled markets.

In H1CY26, the Nifty declined 8.7 per cent, the worst first half since 2022. Turbulence was a constant during the last six months when markets had to grapple with one headwind after another.

Information technology stocks had their worst first half fall in decades, with the Nifty IT index declining 31 per cent in the January-June 2026 period, its biggest decline in the first six months of a calendar year since 2003.

According to analysts at ICICI Securities, in H1CY26, domestic equities were impacted by a series of challenges that included valuation premium versus emerging market (EM) peers, low nominal gross domestic product (GDP) and earnings growth, global (sans India) artificial intelligence (AI)-led stock euphoria, geopolitical concerns, US tariff threat and oil price spike due to the West Asia crisis, rupee's underperformance, and relentless foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling.

Meanwhile, smallcap and midcap indices outperformed their largecap peers during the period. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index gained 6.5 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index moved up 2.2 per cent in H1CY26.

According to G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, the key reason for the outperformance of smallcap and midcap stocks in H1CY26 is that they mostly escaped FPI selling, which was largely concentrated in the largecap segment.

"That apart, relative valuation had become attractive after a sharp underperformance in CY25. As a result, retail investors also stocked up on smallcap and midcap segments, which, in turn, triggered an upside in these segments," he said.

FPIs withdrew nearly ₹2.74 trillion ($29.28 billion) from Indian equities in H1CY26.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) supported the market with a net inflow of ₹4.63 trillion during this period. Of the ₹4.93 trillion, ₹2.92 trillion was from mutual funds.

The Nifty IT index, the worst performer among sectoral indices, tanked 30.6 per cent as rising concerns around AI-led disruption spooked investors.

Defence, energy and metal shares gained in H1CY26, with the Nifty India Defence index surging 22.9 per cent.

Of the 1,400 stocks from the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices, nearly 40 per cent, or 552 stocks, outperformed by surging more than 6.5 per cent. Of these, 114 stocks rallied more than 50 per cent.

The Road Ahead for Indian Markets

Markets are likely to take cues from the proposed US-India trade deal, developments in West Asia, and domestic factors such as the progress of the monsoon, inflation, interest rates, and corporate earnings in the months ahead.

While some analysts expect quality midcap and smallcap stocks to continue outperforming, elevated crude oil prices and the possibility of further earnings downgrades could keep markets range-bound.

Saurabh Mukherjea, founder and chief investment officer of Marcellus Investment Managers, said the next phase of market leadership will depend on the interplay between FPI flows and domestic inflows.

"The relative performance of largecaps versus midcap and smallcap stocks will depend on which side of the current market dynamic changes first," Mukherjea said.

"Over the past couple of years, persistent FPI selling has weighed on largecap indices, while strong domestic institutional and retail inflows have continued to support midcap and smallcap stocks, which are less dependent on foreign capital.

"If foreign investors return in a meaningful way, largecaps are likely to outperform. Conversely, if domestic inflows begin to weaken, the outperformance of midcap and smallcap stocks is also likely to fade," he added.

Mukherjea said he remains sceptical about a sustained revival in FPI flows, arguing that India's capital gains tax on foreign equity investors remains a key deterrent.

"India is the only major economy that levies capital gains tax on foreign investors in equities. Until a similar exemption, like the one extended to foreign bond investors, is introduced for equities, it is difficult to see a sustained turnaround in FPI inflows," he said.

He also cautioned that weakening white-collar employment could eventually weigh on household savings and SIP (systematic investment plan) inflows.

Despite these concerns, Mukherjea said, quality largecap stocks remain attractively valued after a prolonged period of underperformance, and offer a compelling opportunity for long-term investors.