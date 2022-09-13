News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex rose 456 points to close at 60,571

Sensex rose 456 points to close at 60,571

Source: PTI
September 13, 2022 16:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark Sensex rallied 455 points and Nifty rose more than 133 points to close above the key 18,000-mark for the first time since April on Tuesday as foreign institutional investors continued to be bullish on the domestic market.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Continuing its rally for the fourth straight session, the 30-share Sensex rose 455.95 points or 0.76 per cent to close at 60,571.08 points.

The broader Nifty climbed 133.70 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at 18,070.05 points.

Previously, the Nifty had closed above the 18,000-mark on April 4 this year.

 

Analysts said the market rally was primarily driven by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) who have turned net buyers of domestic equities.

Retail investor participation also added to the momentum.

FIIs continued to invest in domestic equities, mainly in financial and FMCG shares.

Among the Sensex shares, Bajaj Finserve, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Titan and Bajaj Finance were the main gainers. HDFC Bank, HDFC, Power Grid, L&T, ITC, Reliance, SBI and Infosys also closed in the positive territory.

TCS was the biggest loser among the Sensex pack, declining 0.37 per cent.

FIIs pumped in Rs 2,049.65 crore into the domestic equities on Monday, according to data available on BSE.

Gains in global equities also supported the local markets.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained nearly 0.1 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.3 per cent and South Korea's key Kospi index jumped 2.7 per cent.

However, Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index declined 0.2 per cent.

Brent crude rose to $95.15 per barrel in London.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How gold is being imported under the guise of platinum
How gold is being imported under the guise of platinum
Do you need to pay advance tax? Click here to find out
Do you need to pay advance tax? Click here to find out
Banks Made Profits of Rs 1.57 Trillion!
Banks Made Profits of Rs 1.57 Trillion!
Will US Open champ be ready for Davis Cup duty?
Will US Open champ be ready for Davis Cup duty?
First test-flight of Gaganyaan this year: Govt
First test-flight of Gaganyaan this year: Govt
Infy shoots off stern missive to staff on moonlighting
Infy shoots off stern missive to staff on moonlighting
3 Union ministers to perform in Delhi's Ramlila
3 Union ministers to perform in Delhi's Ramlila

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

RInfra had filed arbitration claim of Rs 500 cr: Adani

RInfra had filed arbitration claim of Rs 500 cr: Adani

Gujarat bags Foxconn's Rs 1.54 lakh cr chip project

Gujarat bags Foxconn's Rs 1.54 lakh cr chip project

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances