Sensex rises 94 points; Nifty falls marginally

The BSE Sensex extended its rally for the eighth day running on Tuesday, while Nifty ended marginally lower after scaling its fresh all-time high level amid mixed global market trends.

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 94.05 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 67,221.13.

During the day, it jumped 412.02 points or 0.61 per cent to 67,539.10.

The Nifty, however, pared all its gains and ended marginally lower by 3.15 points or 0.02 per cent at 19,993.20 in a volatile trade.

During the day, it climbed 114 points or 0.57 per cent to hit its all-time high of 20,110.35.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Nestle, ITC and Sun Pharma were the major gainers.

Power Grid, NTPC, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance Industries were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo settled in the green while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Monday as they bought equities worth Rs 1,473.09 crore, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.74 per cent to $91.31 a barrel.