News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex rises 94 points; Nifty falls marginally

Sensex rises 94 points; Nifty falls marginally

Source: PTI
September 12, 2023 16:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The BSE Sensex extended its rally for the eighth day running on Tuesday, while Nifty ended marginally lower after scaling its fresh all-time high level amid mixed global market trends.

Brokers

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 94.05 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at 67,221.13.

During the day, it jumped 412.02 points or 0.61 per cent to 67,539.10.

The Nifty, however, pared all its gains and ended marginally lower by 3.15 points or 0.02 per cent at 19,993.20 in a volatile trade.

 

During the day, it climbed 114 points or 0.57 per cent to hit its all-time high of 20,110.35.

Among the Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Nestle, ITC and Sun Pharma were the major gainers.

Power Grid, NTPC, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra and Reliance Industries were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo settled in the green while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned buyers on Monday as they bought equities worth Rs 1,473.09 crore, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.74 per cent to $91.31 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Private investors will wait for election results'
'Private investors will wait for election results'
'Markets expect current govt to return'
'Markets expect current govt to return'
'Investors must look at a mix...'
'Investors must look at a mix...'
Cow vigilante Monu Manesar picked up by police: VHP
Cow vigilante Monu Manesar picked up by police: VHP
Ready to end fast, but...: Maratha quota activist
Ready to end fast, but...: Maratha quota activist
What Was The Most Dangerous Decade Post Independence?
What Was The Most Dangerous Decade Post Independence?
Stranded for 2 days, Trudeau takes off from Delhi
Stranded for 2 days, Trudeau takes off from Delhi

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'India will be beneficiary of China plus one strategy'

'India will be beneficiary of China plus one strategy'

'Mkts could remain firm with occasional corrections'

'Mkts could remain firm with occasional corrections'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances