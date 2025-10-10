HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex rises 329 pts on rally in pharma, banking shares

Sensex rises 329 pts on rally in pharma, banking shares

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
October 10, 2025 16:34 IST

Benchmark Sensex rose by nearly 329 points on Friday on strong gains in pharmaceutical and banking shares and foreign fund inflows.

Broker

Photograph: Hemanshi Kamani/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 328.72 points or 0.40 per cent to close at 82,500.82.

During the day, it appreciated by 482.01 points or 0.58 per cent to hit an intraday high of 82,654.11.

The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced by 103.55 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 25,285.35.

In the intraday session, it rose 148.95 points or 0.59 per cent to hit a high of 25,330.75.

 

Among the Sensex firms, State Bank of India, Maruti Suzuki India, Axis Bank, NTPC, BEL, Adani Ports, Eternal, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Power Grid, ITC, UltraTech Cement, Trent, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, and HDFC Bank were the major gainers.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

"Indian equities closed higher, led by strong gains in banking and pharmaceutical stocks. Investor sentiment improved after the government invited private sector professionals to lead State Bank of India," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments said.

Pharma stocks rallied as the US revived the Biosecure Act, aiming to cut biotech ties with flagged foreign firms, especially from China, providing a strong boost to Indian CDMOs, Nair added.

In Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index, and Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended lower while Seoul's Kospi closed in the green territory.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,308.16 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.63 per cent to $64.81 a barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Inside The Tata Trusts Showdown: A House Divided
Jobs Dry Up as Promises Fade in Ladakh
'GCCs Have Evolved To Strategic Innovation Hubs'
'Don't see mobiles replacing PCs immediately'
Defence and data centres to drive growth for L&T
