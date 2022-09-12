News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex rises 322 pts to close above 60,000 mark

Sensex rises 322 pts to close above 60,000 mark

Source: PTI
September 12, 2022 16:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark BSE Sensex rose by about 322 points to close above the 60,000 level on Monday tracking gains in banking, IT and energy stocks amid positive global equities.

Broker

Photograph: PTI Photo

The 30-share barometer closed higher by 321.99 pts or 0.54 per cent at a three-week high of 60,115.13, as 21 of the index constituents closed in the green.

After a strong opening, the index touched a day's high of 60,284.55 and a low of 59,912.29.

 

The broader NSE Nifty spurted by 103 points or 0.58 per cent to settle at 17,936.35 points, with 36 of its constituents ending with gains.

Foreign fund buying, crude oil prices trading near $93 level, and macro data reflecting the strong growth recovery, boosted investor sentiment.

Gains in global equity markets also propped up the local equities.

Investors were also awaiting key consumer inflation and industrial production data to be released after market hours.

Among Sensex stocks, Titan rose the most by 2.39 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra and Tata Steel.

Gains in RIL, Infosys, TCS, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and L&T aided the rally.

HDFC fell the most by 0.43 per cent while HDFC Bank and Nestle also declined.

Among global markets, shares climbed in Europe and Asia after last week's strong close on Wall Street snapped a three-week losing streak.

Many Asian markets were closed for holidays.

While Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 1.2 per cent, markets in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were closed for holidays.

Brent crude oil advanced 28 cents to $93.12 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,132.42 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Air India to induct 30 planes over next 15 months
Air India to induct 30 planes over next 15 months
Mastermind of Chinese shell firms arrested
Mastermind of Chinese shell firms arrested
When Will Banks End Customer Harassment?
When Will Banks End Customer Harassment?
Air India to induct 30 planes over next 15 months
Air India to induct 30 planes over next 15 months
King Charles III makes 1st address to UK parliament
King Charles III makes 1st address to UK parliament
Not unhappy in NCP, had to use bathroom: Ajit Pawar
Not unhappy in NCP, had to use bathroom: Ajit Pawar
The movie Kareena-Saif and Taimur were watching...
The movie Kareena-Saif and Taimur were watching...

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Govt seeks to improve disclosures by PSUs

Govt seeks to improve disclosures by PSUs

Russia offers oil at even cheaper rates to India

Russia offers oil at even cheaper rates to India

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances