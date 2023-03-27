News
Sensex rises 127 pts, Nifty nears 17k; RIL, Maruti shine

Sensex rises 127 pts, Nifty nears 17k; RIL, Maruti shine

Source: PTI
March 27, 2023 16:33 IST
Equity benchmark Sensex climbed 127 points on Monday, propped up by buying in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Maruti and SBI amid a higher opening in European equities.

Brokers

Photograph: PTI Photo

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 126.76 points or 0.22 per cent to finish at 57,653.86.

During the day, it jumped 492.45 points or 0.85 per cent to 58,019.55.

The broader NSE Nifty advanced 40.65 points or 0.24 per cent to end at 16,985.70.

 

Among the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, Maruti, Sun Pharma, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and HDFC Bank were the biggest gainers.

Shares of Reliance Industries climbed 1.54 per cent, the most among the 30-share BSE constituents.

Power Grid, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors were among the major laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the red while Japan settled in the green.

European markets were trading in positive territory during the afternoon trade.

The US markets ended higher on Friday.

The 30-share BSE benchmark declined 398.18 points or 0.69 per cent to finish at 57,527.10 points on Friday.

The Nifty fell 131.85 points or 0.77 per cent to end at 16,945.05 points.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.39 per cent to $75.28 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,720.44 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
HDFC twins' merger: RBI may take call on relaxations
'RBI should pause rate hikes'
Is This Why Gopinathan Resigned?
Suvendu says not invited to Murmu's Kolkata reception
Lalu's bail: SC refuses to issue notice on CBI plea
Bikers spark security scare during Shah's B'luru visit
Sena's reminder to Rahul: Attacks on Savarkar will...
