Sensex rides on FII inflows; gains 123 points at close

Sensex rides on FII inflows; gains 123 points at close

Source: PTI
May 30, 2023 16:28 IST
Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty maintained their winning streak for the fourth straight day on Tuesday, helped by foreign fund inflows and positive Asian markets.

Broker

Photograph: Savita Kirloskar/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 122.75 points or 0.20 per cent to settle at 62,969.13.

During the day, it jumped 189.74 points or 0.30 per cent to 63,036.12.

 

The NSE Nifty advanced 35.20 points or 0.19 per cent to end at 18,633.85.

From the Sensex pack, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, HCL Technologies, Wipro, UltraTech Cement, Maruti and Infosys were the biggest gainers.

Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Motors and Titan were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green.

The US markets were closed on Monday for Memorial Day.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Monday as they bought equities worth Rs 1,758.16 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 2.30 per cent to $75.30 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark climbed 344.69 points or 0.55 per cent to settle at 62,846.38 on Monday.

The Nifty gained 99.30 points or 0.54 per cent to end at 18,598.65.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
