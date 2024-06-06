News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex regains 75K-mark; Nifty gains 201 points

Sensex regains 75K-mark; Nifty gains 201 points

Source: PTI
June 06, 2024 16:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended nearly 1 per cent higher on Thursday, continuing their rally for the second straight day as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to form the government for the third consecutive term.

Broker

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Regaining the 75,000 level, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 692.27 points or 0.93 per cent to settle at 75,074.51.

During the day, it soared 915.49 points or 1.23 per cent to 75,297.73.

 

The NSE Nifty climbed 201.05 points or 0.89 per cent to 22,821.40.

Intra-day, it rallied 289.8 points or 1.28 per cent to 22,910.15.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, State Bank of India, NTPC, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro emerged as the biggest gainers.

Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle, IndusInd Bank and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to form the government at the Centre for a third consecutive term after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won the majority in the just-concluded parliamentary polls.

In Asian markets, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled with gains while Shanghai ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.09 per cent to $78.43 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,656.26 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Markets Never Expected Coalition Govt'
'Markets Never Expected Coalition Govt'
After encouraging Q4, outlook positive for LIC
After encouraging Q4, outlook positive for LIC
Gurgaon's Rites to go aggressive on global export
Gurgaon's Rites to go aggressive on global export
JD-U raises Agnipath, UCC, caste census issues
JD-U raises Agnipath, UCC, caste census issues
'Bigg Boss OTT And I Are A Dream Team!'
'Bigg Boss OTT And I Are A Dream Team!'
Why did Delhi court deny Kejriwal interim bail
Why did Delhi court deny Kejriwal interim bail
Lakshya Sen storms into quarters of Indonesia Open
Lakshya Sen storms into quarters of Indonesia Open

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Nobody's Asking Where Money Will Come'

'Nobody's Asking Where Money Will Come'

What Are Modi Stocks?

What Are Modi Stocks?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances