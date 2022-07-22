News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex reclaims 56K; Nifty gains 114 points

Sensex reclaims 56K; Nifty gains 114 points

Source: PTI
July 22, 2022 17:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark indices rallied on Friday with the BSE Sensex climbing over 390 points to settle above the 56,000-mark amid fresh buying by foreign funds and largely positive global market trends.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Intense buying in banking and finance counters also drove the indices higher.

Rising for the sixth straight session, the 30-share BSE benchmark jumped 390.28 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 56,072.23.

 

During the day, it advanced 504.1 points or 0.90 per cent to 56,186.05.

The broader NSE Nifty climbed 114.20 points or 0.69 per cent to 16,719.45.

Among the Sensex constituents, UltraTech Cement, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank,  ICICI Bank, Titan Company, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hindustan Unilever were the lead gainers.

Infosys, NTPC, Power Grid, Wipro and IndusInd Bank were the major laggards.

In Asia, markets in Tokyo and Hong Kong settled higher, while Seoul and Shanghai ended lower.

Markets in Europe were trading in the green during mid-session deals.

The US equity markets had ended higher on Thursday.

"Increased foreign investment and solid quarterly results are increasing domestic demand.

"Among broad-based buying, banking stocks outshined due to healthy quarterly earnings. European markets traded with modest gains, while investors digested the latest ECB monetary policy as it joined the global peers in policy tightening," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.51 per cent to $103.33 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers on Thursday, buying shares worth Rs 1,799.32 crore, as per exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will O-RAN disrupt the way 5G networks roll out?
Will O-RAN disrupt the way 5G networks roll out?
'A $5 trillion economy won't be a dream'
'A $5 trillion economy won't be a dream'
India Inc's missing whistle-blowers
India Inc's missing whistle-blowers
Recipe: Vrat Pulau Or Samak
Recipe: Vrat Pulau Or Samak
'Unexpected' Kerala vote for Murmu rejoices BJP
'Unexpected' Kerala vote for Murmu rejoices BJP
SC allows Centre to provide security cover for Ambanis
SC allows Centre to provide security cover for Ambanis
Queen Elizabeth not due to attend CWG in Birmingham
Queen Elizabeth not due to attend CWG in Birmingham

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Bids invited for BKC station, bullet train tunnel

Bids invited for BKC station, bullet train tunnel

Weak rupee: RBI Guv tries to soothe frayed nerves

Weak rupee: RBI Guv tries to soothe frayed nerves

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances