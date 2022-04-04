News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex rallies over 1,300 pts to reclaim 60,000-level

Sensex rallies over 1,300 pts to reclaim 60,000-level

Source: PTI
April 04, 2022 16:39 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The scrip of HDFC Bank surged 9.97 per cent to Rs 1,656.45, while HDFC Ltd jumped 9.30 per cent to Rs 2,678.90.

The other gainers in the Sensex pack included Kotak Bank, HUL, L&T, IndusInd Bank and Sun Pharma.

Brokers

Photograph: Utpal Sarkar//

Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 1,300 points on Monday to reclaim the 60,000-level, boosted by intense buying in banking and financial stocks after the announcement of merger between HDFC and HDFC Bank.

Strong global cues and receding crude oil prices also propped up the domestic equity markets, according to traders.

Shares of HDFC and HDFC Bank rallied nearly 10 per cent as investors lapped up the merger deal.

 

In the biggest merger in corporate history, India's largest housing finance company HDFC Ltd will merge with the country's largest private lender HDFC Bank to create a banking behemoth.

The 30-share BSE index closed 1,335.05 points or 2.25 per cent higher at 60,611.74.

Likewise, the NSE Nifty jumped 382.95 points or 2.17 per cent to end at 18,053.40.

The scrip of HDFC Bank surged 9.97 per cent to Rs 1,656.45, while HDFC Ltd jumped 9.30 per cent to Rs 2,678.90.

The other gainers in the Sensex pack included Kotak Bank, HUL, L&T, IndusInd Bank and Sun Pharma.

On the other hand, Titan and Infosys were the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai closed with healthy gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading significantly higher in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.05 per cent to $103.29 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets as they bought shares worth Rs 1,909.78 crore on Friday, as per exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Crypto industry sees exits ahead of new tax regime
Crypto industry sees exits ahead of new tax regime
Middle Income Groups See An Uptrend In Income
Middle Income Groups See An Uptrend In Income
This is a merger of equals: HDFC chief Deepak Parekh
This is a merger of equals: HDFC chief Deepak Parekh
Thailand Open Boxing: Monika storms into semis
Thailand Open Boxing: Monika storms into semis
KL Rahul could play finishers' role for LSG: Gavaskar
KL Rahul could play finishers' role for LSG: Gavaskar
The JINX Shabana Wants to BREAK!
The JINX Shabana Wants to BREAK!
What Lady Gaga Wore To The Grammys
What Lady Gaga Wore To The Grammys

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

What's next for India with FASTag technology

What's next for India with FASTag technology

Manufacturing sector grows at slowest pace in 6 mths

Manufacturing sector grows at slowest pace in 6 mths

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances