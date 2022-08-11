News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex rallies 515 pts to reclaim 59,000-mark; IT, finance stocks shine

Sensex rallies 515 pts to reclaim 59,000-mark; IT, finance stocks shine

Source: PTI
August 11, 2022 17:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 515 points on Thursday to reclaim the 59,000-level, propelled by heavy buying in IT, banking and financial stocks amid sustained foreign fund inflows.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE index ended 515.31 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 59,332.60.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty gained 124.25 points or 124.25 per cent to close at 17,659.

 

Axis Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, climbing 2.75 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, SBI, TCS and IndusInd Bank.

On the other hand, ITC, NTPC, HUL, Bharti Airtel, Maruti and Nestle India were among the laggards, sliding as much as 1.56 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul ended with significant gains, while Tokyo closed in the red.

The rally in the domestic markets was supported by a firm trend in global equities, especially the US gauges and a subsequent rally in Asian indices, traders said.

Wall Street rose sharply on Wednesday after US data showed that inflation eased more than expected in July, indicating that the Fed might be less aggressive in hiking interest rates.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,061.88 crore on Wednesday, as per exchange data.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.92 per cent higher at $98.30 per barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'India's GDP to contribute 22% to global growth'
'India's GDP to contribute 22% to global growth'
Monsoon may see brief lull in already-deficient states
Monsoon may see brief lull in already-deficient states
'Should We Hand Over PSBs To Private Sector'?
'Should We Hand Over PSBs To Private Sector'?
Sunil Bansal made BJP in-charge of 3 crucial states
Sunil Bansal made BJP in-charge of 3 crucial states
Gorgeous Bhumi, Seedha Saadha Akshay
Gorgeous Bhumi, Seedha Saadha Akshay
New Omicron sub-variant found in most cases in Delhi
New Omicron sub-variant found in most cases in Delhi
'From gifting me my first-ever bat...'
'From gifting me my first-ever bat...'

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

5G: Samsung Looks Beyond Jio

5G: Samsung Looks Beyond Jio

'Let public, not foreigners, own public sector banks'

'Let public, not foreigners, own public sector banks'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances