News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex rallies 350 points to reclaim 63,000-mark

Sensex rallies 350 points to reclaim 63,000-mark

Source: PTI
June 07, 2023 16:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark equity indices ended with gains on Wednesday, logging their fourth day of rally amid fresh foreign fund inflows and a mixed trend in global markets.

Brokers

Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The gains in metal, realty, oil & gas and industrials stocks also supported the market's rally.

Rising for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 350.08 points or 0.56 per cent to settle at 63,142.96.

During the day, it jumped 403.55 points or 0.64 per cent to 63,196.43.

The NSE Nifty advanced 127.40 points or 0.68 per cent to end at 18,726.40.

 

From the Sensex pack, Nestle, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid, NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Axis Bank were the major gainers.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra and ICICI Bank were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the green, while Tokyo settled lower.

Equity markets in Europe were trading on a mixed note.

The US markets ended in positive territory on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank's rate-setting monetary policy panel began deliberations on Tuesday and the decision would be announced on June 8.

"Investors are becoming more optimistic due to the anticipation of a positive revision in the RBI's inflation forecast during the ongoing MPC meeting.

"It is expected that the RBI will maintain its pause on rate hikes, considering the significant improvement in inflation, which has now come within the RBI's comfort zone.

"Furthermore, the participation of FIIs as net buyers, after a brief halt, contributed to today's market rally, particularly driven by mid-and small-cap stocks," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.10 per cent to $76.45 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 385.71 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark eked out marginal gains of 5.41 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 62,792.88 on Tuesday.

The Nifty went up by 5.15 points or 0.03 per cent to end at 18,599.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Links Rs 30,252 Crore And Banks?
What Links Rs 30,252 Crore And Banks?
'The impact of El Nino is always a matter of concern'
'The impact of El Nino is always a matter of concern'
Why Foreign VCs Have Shut Their Taps
Why Foreign VCs Have Shut Their Taps
CPM takes god's path to fight climate change in Kerala
CPM takes god's path to fight climate change in Kerala
Centre gives nod to Delhi minister Atishi for UK visit
Centre gives nod to Delhi minister Atishi for UK visit
An Unforgettable Ride On A Kolkata Tram
An Unforgettable Ride On A Kolkata Tram
CBI has prima facie extortion case against Wankhede
CBI has prima facie extortion case against Wankhede

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

RBI Rules Make It Difficult To Attract Talent

RBI Rules Make It Difficult To Attract Talent

'Best way to create wealth is...'

'Best way to create wealth is...'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances