News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex plunges 826 points on heightened tensions in the Middle East

Sensex plunges 826 points on heightened tensions in the Middle East

Source: PTI
October 23, 2023 16:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty plunged more than 1 per cent on Monday, falling for the fourth day running, amid weak trends in global markets in view of heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Crude oil quoting above $90 a barrel mark also played spoilsport for the markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 825.74 points or 1.26 per cent to settle at 64,571.88.

During the day, it plummeted 894.94 points or 1.36 per cent to 64,502.68.

 

The Nifty fell 260.90 points or 1.34 per cent to 19,281.75.

In the four sessions since Wednesday, Sensex tanked 1,925 points to fall below the 65,000 mark while Nifty plunged by around 530 points.

Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services, NTPC, Wipro, HCL Technologies, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid and Reliance Industries Limited were the major laggards.

Mahindra & Mahindra and Bajaj Finance were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai settled lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.04 per cent to $92.18 a barrel.

"Despite the healthy performance of private banks and marginal reductions in oil prices, investor confidence remained pessimistic, and a widespread consolidation persisted in the domestic markets.

"The global markets echoed the same trend, as the unrest in West Asia has the potential to spiral further.

"Increased apprehensions surrounding prolonged elevated interest rates fuelled a continued upward movement in the US 10-year yield," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 456.21 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Sensex/NIFTY stocks may not fall badly'
'Sensex/NIFTY stocks may not fall badly'
Fintech Lenders Gave Rs 29,875 Crore
Fintech Lenders Gave Rs 29,875 Crore
Crisis Brews In Darjeeling's Tea Gardens
Crisis Brews In Darjeeling's Tea Gardens
Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi passes away
Former India captain Bishan Singh Bedi passes away
2 dead, 3 hurt in fire in 8-storey Mumbai building
2 dead, 3 hurt in fire in 8-storey Mumbai building
Wagh Bakri group ED Parag Desai passes away
Wagh Bakri group ED Parag Desai passes away
South Africa look to maintain momentum vs Bangladesh
South Africa look to maintain momentum vs Bangladesh

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Wagh Bakri group ED Parag Desai passes away

Wagh Bakri group ED Parag Desai passes away

Net FDI in India down to $3 billion in April-August

Net FDI in India down to $3 billion in April-August

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances