Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty in Red; BSE tanked over 600 points

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, witnessed a sharp decline in early trade as crude oil prices surged past $100 per barrel, coupled with weak global market trends, impacting investor sentiment.

Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today The BSE Sensex plummeted 632.68 points, and the NSE Nifty dropped 216.15 points in early trade, driven by rising crude oil prices and negative global cues.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, surged above $100 per barrel, reaching $102.2 per barrel, significantly impacting market sentiment.

Selling pressure was particularly evident in banking and NBFC stocks, with Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv among the top laggards.

Experts attribute the market's weakness to the spike in Brent crude and rising US 10-year bond yields, suggesting a remote prospect of a smart recovery.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers on Wednesday, purchasing equities worth Rs 1,617.45 crore, despite the current market downturn.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled in early trade on Thursday as crude oil prices surged above the $100 per barrel mark.

Selling in banks, NBFC stocks and weak trends in global markets also dented markets' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 632.68 points to 74,189.55 in early trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 216.15 points to 23,222.55.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance dropped 4.75 per cent, while Bajaj Finserv declined 3.49 per cent. Axis Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank were also among the major laggards.

However, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were the winners.

What Experts Say

"The sharp spike in Brent crude above $102 and the US 10-year bond yield rising to 5.11 per cent will weigh on the market today.

"So long as these two global headwinds remain, the prospects of a smart recovery in the market appear remote.

"Today the market's focus will be on the NSE listing," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

National Stock Exchange (NSE) made its market debut on Thursday.

The Rs 22,569 crore IPO of NSE received an overall subscription of 5.71 times.

International Market Performance

In Asian markets, Nikkei 225 index quoted in positive territory, while Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded lower.

US markets ended lower on Wednesday.

"A rebound in crude oil prices amid renewed uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran diplomatic process, coupled with a rise in US Treasury yields, is likely to prompt some profit-taking after the market's recent gains.

"WTI crude is currently trading around $91â€“92 a barrel, while Brent has climbed back above the $100 mark.

"Wall Street closed sharply lower, while Asian markets are showing mixed trends in early trade," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,617.45 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.90 per cent lower but reached above at the $100 per barrel mark to quote at $102.2 per barrel.