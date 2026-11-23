Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, witnessed a significant downturn, with Sensex plunging nearly 1,484 points and Nifty falling below 25,350, as global market concerns over AI valuations and US interest rates triggered widespread profit booking in financial, banking, and metal sectors.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Key Points The Sensex plummeted 1,483.72 points (1.77%) to 82,435.99, marking its worst single-day decline in over four months.

The Nifty tumbled 450.95 points (1.75%) to 25,349.65, also its steepest fall since July 8.

Heavy profit booking in banking, financial services, and metal stocks, following a four-week rally, was a primary driver of the market correction.

A sharp sell-off in global markets, particularly US and Asian technology stocks, due to concerns over AI valuations and US interest rates, impacted sentiment.

Despite the correction, strong foreign institutional investor inflows, exceeding $13 billion in November, continue to support the broader domestic market.

Benchmark stock index Sensex plunged nearly 1,484 points, suffering its worst single-day drubbing in more than four months, while Nifty settled below 25,350 as heavy profit booking in financial, banking and metal shares capped gains after a two-day rally.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,483.72 points, or 1.77 per cent, to settle at 82,435.99.

The index opened positively but failed to sustain the momentum. During the day, it dropped 1,523.83 points, or 1.81 per cent, to 82,395.88.

Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 450.95 points, or 1.75 per cent, to end at 25,349.65.

The index suffered its worst single-day decline since July 8.

Factors Behind the Market Dip

Analysts said that a sharp sell-off across global markets, particularly in US and Asian technology stocks, driven by concerns over AI-related valuations, hit market sentiment.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel slumped 8.16 per cent after the firm announced a Rs 15,510 crore deal to acquire the entire 26.6 per cent promoter stake in APL Apollo Tubes Ltd. The steel maker plans to take over another 26 per cent in the pipes and tubes maker through an open offer of Rs 16,756 crore.

Also, Axis Bank was down 3.95 per cent, ICICI Bank 3.39 per cent, HDFC Bank 3.22 per cent, State Bank of India 2.91 per cent and Kotak Mahindra Bank 2.52 per cent.

IT shares bucked the weak trend, with Tata Consultancy Services (3.47 per cent), Tech Mahindra (2.13 per cent), HCL Tech (1.94 per cent), and Infosys (0.7 per cent) emerging as winners. Titan (1.33 per cent) and ITC (0.74 per cent) also gained.

"Indian equity markets ended sharply lower on Monday, reversing an initial gap-up opening as investors booked profits following four consecutive weeks of gains, recent record highs in Bank Nifty and the Nifty's approach towards the 26,000 mark. Selling was concentrated in banking, financial services and metal stocks, dragging the benchmark indices lower," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

Sectoral Performance and Global Cues

The BSE SmallCap Select index was down 0.66 per cent and MidCap Select index declined 0.55 per cent.

Among BSE sectoral indices, Metal tanked 4.17 per cent, PSU Bank 3.38 per cent, Top 10 Banks 3.16 per cent, Bankex 3.14 per cent, Private Banks index 2.90 per cent, Financial Services 2.30 per cent and Commodities 1.92 per cent.

IT climbed 1.60 per cent, Consumer Durables 0.52 per cent, Realty 0.51 per cent and Hospitals 0.10 per cent.

A total of 2,872 stocks declined, while 1,601 advanced and 265 remained unchanged on the BSE.

"Markets witnessed sharp profit booking on Monday, following the recent four-week rally. Sentiment remained subdued amid a sharp sell-off across global markets, particularly in US and Asian technology stocks, driven by concerns over AI-related valuations, the US interest-rate outlook and rising global risk aversion," Ajit Mishra, SVP – Research, Religare Broking, said.

Despite the correction, the broader domestic market backdrop continues to draw support from strong foreign investor inflows, which have exceeded $13 billion so far in November, he added.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi tumbled 3.31 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended largely flat, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended marginally lower.

European markets were trading in positive territory.

The US equity markets ended significantly lower on Friday. The Nasdaq Composite tanked 5.28 per cent, the S&P 500 was down 3.70 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.93 per cent.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.68 per cent to $91.94 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 10,308.42 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Stock and money markets will be closed on Tuesday for the public holiday of 'Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev'.