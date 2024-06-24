News
Sensex pares losses, ends 131 points higher

Sensex pares losses, ends 131 points higher

Source: PTI
June 24, 2024 17:08 IST
Benchmark equity indices ended marginally higher on Monday, helped by buying in bank stocks and firm beginning in European markets.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 131.18 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher at 77,341.08.

In early trade, the benchmark had declined 463.96 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 76,745.94.

Later, it bounced back and jumped 213.12 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 77,423.02 during the day.

 

The Nifty went up 36.75 points, or 0.16 per cent, to settle at 23,537.85.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, Nestle, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, ITC, ICICI Bank, Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, and HDFC Bank were among the biggest gainers.

IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

S&P Global Ratings on Monday retained India's GDP growth forecast for the current financial year at 6.8 per cent and said high interest rates and lower fiscal spur would temper demand.

In its economic outlook for Asia Pacific, S&P Global Ratings said India's economic growth continues to surprise on the upside with the economy growing 8.2 per cent in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai, and Hong Kong settled lower while Tokyo ended in the positive territory.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,790.19 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.41 per cent to $85.59 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
