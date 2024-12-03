News
Sensex pares intra-day high to end up 598 points

Sensex pares intra-day high to end up 598 points

Source: PTI
December 03, 2024 16:25 IST
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied for the third straight session on Tuesday amid buying in blue-chip stocks like HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and firm trends in global markets.

Broker

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 597.67 points or 0.74 per cent to settle at 80,845.75. During the day, it surged 701.02 points or 0.87 per cent to 80,949.10.

 

The NSE Nifty went up by 181.10 points or 0.75 per cent to 24,457.15.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Adani Ports surged nearly 6 per cent. NTPC, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the other big gainers.

Bharti Airtel, ITC, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled higher.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 238.28 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 3,588.66 crore, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.13 per cent to $72.64 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
