Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex pares intra-day gains; settles 63 points higher

Source: PTI
January 11, 2024 16:52 IST
Benchmark equity indices ended marginally higher on Thursday, trimming most of their intra-day gains, as investors turned cautious ahead of the quarterly results of IT behemoths TCS and Infosys later in the day.

BSE

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Announcement of the US inflation data and domestic macroeconomic numbers also forced investors to remain on the sidelines.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 63.47 points or 0.09 per cent to settle at 71,721.18.

During the day, it jumped 341.76 points or 0.47 per cent to 71,999.47.

 

The Nifty gained 28.50 points or 0.13 per cent to 21,647.20.

Among the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services were the major gainers.

Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Wipro, Larsen & Toubro and Nestle were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled with gains while Seoul ended lower.

"In anticipation of inflation data from the US, the Indian market exhibited range-bound trade.

"Though investors anticipate US inflation to ease, global markets, expecting a CY24 interest rate cut, have already priced in optimism.

"Profit booking occurred amid moderating Q3 corporate earnings and concerns about premium valuations," said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.56 per cent to $78 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,721.35 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
