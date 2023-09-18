News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex pares early losses, ends 242 points down

Sensex pares early losses, ends 242 points down

Source: PTI
September 18, 2023 16:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty declined on Monday after a record-breaking rally in line with weak trends in global markets and caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.

Brokers

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Snapping its 11-day rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 241.79 points or 0.36 per cent to settle at 67,596.84.

During the day, it declined by 305.8 points or 0.45 per cent to a low of 67,532.83.

The broader Nifty declined 59.05 points or 0.29 per cent to end at 20,133.30.

 

Among the Sensex firms, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra and JSW Steel were the major laggards.

Power Grid, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra and NTPC were among the gainers.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said, "Domestic markets relinquished their momentum as they anticipated a raft of policy rate decisions due this week.

"The investor's confidence was also impacted by the expectations of a demand resurgence in China, combined with crude supply cuts.

"With the Fed rate hike fears back on the cards, as reflected in the elevated US bond yields, the markets await clarification from major central banks."

In Asian markets, Seoul and Hong Kong settled lower, while Shanghai ended in the green.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.39 per cent to $94.30 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were buyers on Friday as they bought equities worth Rs 164.42 crore, according to exchange data.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Is The Economy Growing Or Slowing?
Is The Economy Growing Or Slowing?
'Yes, we are coming back'
'Yes, we are coming back'
Why Are Auditors Quitting Big Clients?
Why Are Auditors Quitting Big Clients?
Siraj, Kuldeep open up on their stellar Asia Cup run
Siraj, Kuldeep open up on their stellar Asia Cup run
After days of bickering, AIADMK snaps ties with BJP
After days of bickering, AIADMK snaps ties with BJP
Nipah situation under control: Kerala health minister
Nipah situation under control: Kerala health minister
Kapil backs selectors, says best team picked for WC
Kapil backs selectors, says best team picked for WC

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'India's economic growth in FY24 to be above 6%'

'India's economic growth in FY24 to be above 6%'

33 pilots, 97 cabin-crew members found drunk on duty

33 pilots, 97 cabin-crew members found drunk on duty

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances