Indian benchmark equity indices witnessed a significant downturn as the Sensex plummeted over 500 points, snapping a two-day rally amidst widespread profit booking and growing speculations of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

Photograph: Hemanshi Kamnani/Reuters

Key Points Benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, ended a two-day rally, with Sensex dropping over 500 points and Nifty falling below 25,230.

The market decline was primarily attributed to profit-taking by investors and a bearish trend in global markets.

Speculations of further US Federal Reserve rate hikes, following hawkish remarks from officials, contributed to the negative sentiment.

Major losers included Titan, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance, Eternal, InterGlobe Aviation, and Infosys.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net buyers, purchasing equities worth Rs 4,195.38 crore on Tuesday.

Benchmark equity indices snapped their two-day rally on Wednesday, with the Sensex falling over 500 points and the Nifty settling below 25,230 amid profit-taking and bearish trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 500.38 points, or 0.61 per cent, to settle at 82,031.81.

During the day, it tumbled 751.72 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 81,780.47.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 159.45 points, or 0.63 per cent, to end at 25,227.95.

Market Movers and Shakers

From the Sensex pack, Titan lost 4.82 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services 2.49 per cent, Bajaj Finance 2.45 per cent, Eternal 2.45 per cent, InterGlobe Aviation 1.97 per cent and Infosys 1.86 per cent.

State Bank of India, ITC, UltraTech Cement and Power Grid were among the winners.

"Hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials ahead of the US FOMC minutes have bolstered expectations of further Fed rate hikes.

"The resulting strength in the greenback exerted pressure on non-yielding assets such as gold and weighed on global commodity prices.

"Domestic yields rose in tandem, triggering profit booking near recent highs as elevated yields weighed on equity valuations, while softer crude and foreign inflows continued to support the rupee's resilience," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Global Cues

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 1.26 per cent to USD 91.97 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,195.38 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

"Indian equity markets ended Wednesday's session lower, surrendering part of the gains made over the previous two sessions as investors booked profits amid a lack of fresh positive catalysts.

"Consumer Durables was the worst-performing sector, falling more than 3 per cent, with jewellery stocks emerging as a key drag. Auto, IT and Financial Services also came under pressure," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 and Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled lower.