Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex nosedives 1,491 points on manic Monday

Sensex nosedives 1,491 points on manic Monday

Source: PTI
March 07, 2022 16:20 IST
From the 30-share pack, Indusind Bank, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement and Mahindra & Mahindra were the biggest drags, tumbling up to 7.63 per cent.

Brokers

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Equity benchmarks received a severe drubbing on Monday, with the Sensex tumbling 1,491 points amid extremely weak global markets and elevated oil prices triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Extending its downtrend for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex opened on a weak note and slumped 1,966.71 points or 3.61 per cent to 52,367.10 during the day.

 

It finally managed to recover some of the lost ground and settled at 52,842.75, a decline of 1,491.06 points or 2.74 per cent.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty tanked 382.20 points or 2.35 per cent to close at 15,863.15.

"The southward journey is continued in the Indian equity market on the back of intense geopolitical tension where boiling crude oil prices is spooking the investors' sentiment in India.

"Brent crude is trading near $130 per barrel which is a multi-year high level.

"Higher crude oil prices are leading to weakness in the rupee whereas relentless selling by FIIs is also causing pressure in our market," according to Parth Nyati, founder of Tradingo.

In contrast, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel and Infosys settled in the green.

Among BSE sectoral indices, realty, bank, finance and auto finished with deep cuts.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo settled significantly lower.

Stock exchanges in Europe too were trading in the negative zone in the afternoon session.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude surged 6.08 per cent to $125.3 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree in Indian markets as they offloaded shares worth Rs 7,631.02 crore on a net basis on Friday, according to exchange data.

"This week's focus will be on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its impact on oil prices. On the home front, investors will be watching the outcome of the state elections in five states on March 10," said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities.

