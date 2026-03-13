Sensex, Nifty Tumble as West Asia Conflict and Oil Prices Weigh on Investor Sentiment

Indian stock markets are experiencing a sharp decline, with the Sensex and Nifty tumbling due to geopolitical tensions, surging oil prices, and persistent foreign fund outflows, creating uncertainty for investors.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Key Points The Sensex and Nifty indices experienced a significant decline due to ongoing conflict in West Asia and rising oil prices.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continue to offload equities, adding to the bearish trend in the Indian stock market.

Global market weakness, particularly in the US and Asian markets, is contributing to the negative sentiment in Indian equities.

Rising Brent crude prices, hovering around $100 per barrel, are putting pressure on market bulls.

Heavy selling in sectors like Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, and HDFC Bank is driving the market downturn.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their southward journey in early trade on Friday, tumbling nearly 1 per cent, as the ongoing conflict in West Asia and surging oil prices continue to spoil investors' sentiment.

Heavy selling in global markets, persistent foreign fund outflows and weakness in the rupee also added to the bearish trend.

The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 708.38 points or 0.93 per cent to 75,326.04 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 222.05 points or 0.93 per cent to 23,417.10.

The gainers and losers

From the 30-Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Steel, InterGlobe Aviation, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank and Tech Mahindra were among the biggest laggards.

Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever, ITC and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.07 per cent up at $100.5 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading lower.

The US market ended sharply lower on Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite tanked 1.78 per cent, Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 1.56 per cent and S&P 500 dived 1.52 per cent.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 7,049.87 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) however, bought stocks worth Rs 7,449.77 crore.

Market Analyst Insights

"With the heightened uncertainty surrounding the West Asian conflict continuing, globally markets are weak and in unchartered territory. Weakness in the US markets indicate that rebound in the market is some time away. With Brent crude around $100, bulls are on the defensive.

"With the FIIs persisting with their sustained selling strategy, even large-cap blue-chips are under pressure," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

On Thursday, the Sensex tanked 829.29 points or 1.08 per cent to settle at 76,034.42. Similarly, the Nifty fell by 227.70 points or 0.95 per cent to close at 23,639.15.