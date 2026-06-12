Global Rally Propels Sensex Up 1,695 Points, Nifty Gains 2% on US-Iran Peace Hopes

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty experienced a significant surge, propelled by a global market rally and a sharp decline in crude oil prices, following US President Donald Trump's declaration of an end to the war with Iran and hopes for a diplomatic resolution.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Key Points The BSE Sensex surged 1,695.40 points (2.30%) to 75,527.95, while the NSE Nifty rose 461.30 points (1.99%) to 23,622.90.

The rally was primarily triggered by US President Donald Trump's announcement of an end to the war with Iran and expectations of a diplomatic resolution.

Global markets, including Asian and European indices, traded in positive territory, contributing to the bullish sentiment in India.

A significant positive for India was the sharp decline in Brent crude oil prices, which dropped 3.98 per cent to USD 86.78 per barrel.

Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, InterGlobe Aviation, Titan, Eternal, and HDFC Bank were among the top Sensex gainers.

Benchmark indices ended sharply higher on Friday, with the Sensex climbing 1,695.40 points and the Nifty surging nearly 2 per cent, in tandem with a rally in global markets and a decline in crude oil prices after US President Donald Trump declared that his country has ended the war with Iran.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,695.40 points, or 2.30 per cent, to settle at 75,527.95.

During the day, it surged 1,775.47 points, or 2.40 per cent, to 75,608.02.

The 50-share NSE Nifty ended sharply higher by 461.30 points, or 1.99 per cent, to close at 23,622.90. Intra-day, the benchmark index zoomed 483.75 points, or 2 per cent, to 23,645.35.

US-Iran Peace Declaration Fuels Optimism

US President Donald Trump said that a deal to end the war with Iran is nearly complete and is expected to be signed over the weekend in Europe, as he called off military strikes on the Islamic Republic hours after threatening to take control of its oil industry.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the Oval office on Thursday afternoon, said Vice President J D Vance is expected to attend the signing ceremony, which could take place in Europe as soon as this weekend.

Later, addressing a tele-rally in favour of Georgia Lt Governor Burt Jones, who is running for the post of Governor, Trump declared that the US has ended the war with Iran.

"I don't know if you heard, but we ended the war with Iran today (Thursday), and they have agreed never to have a nuclear weapon, something that we insisted on. That was the whole purpose," Trump said.

Market Movers and Global Impact

From the 30-Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, InterGlobe Aviation, Titan, Eternal and HDFC Bank were among the biggest winners.

Tech Mahindra and Power Grid were the only laggards from the pack.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dropped 3.98 per cent to $86.78 per barrel.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi jumped 4.63 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index went up by 2.81 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng also ended higher.

European markets also traded in the positive territory.

US markets ended significantly higher on Thursday.

Analyst Insights on the Rally

"Indian equities witnessed a strong turnaround session today, with the Nifty-50 surging nearly 2 per cent and reclaiming the 23,600+ zone, marking one of the strongest bullish moves in recent sessions.

"The rally was driven by a sharp improvement in global risk sentiment, easing geopolitical concerns and renewed confidence across risk assets," Hariprasad K, Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth, said.

The biggest trigger for today's move was the sudden shift in tensions in West Asia, he said.

"Expectations of a potential diplomatic resolution between the US and Iran, along with the cancellation of planned military action, reduced fears of a wider conflict," Hariprasad added.

A major positive for India was the sharp decline in crude oil prices, he further said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,987.09 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.