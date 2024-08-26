News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex, Nifty surge on rally in US markets, foreign fund inflows

Sensex, Nifty surge on rally in US markets, foreign fund inflows

Source: PTI
August 26, 2024 16:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged nearly 1 per cent on Monday amid renewed hopes that the US Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates soon.

Brokers

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Traders said foreign fund inflows and buying in frontline stocks HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries also drove the markets higher.

On Friday, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the time had come to lower the main interest rate from a two-decade high.

 

"The time has come for policy to adjust," Powell said.

"The direction of travel is clear, and the timing and pace of rate cuts will depend on incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks."

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 611.90 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at 81,698.11.

During the day, it surged 738.06 points or 0.91 per cent to 81,824.27.

The NSE Nifty soared 187.45 points or 0.76 per cent to 25,010.60.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, HCL Technologies, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, JSW Steel, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Consultancy Services were the biggest gainers.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, Maruti and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory while Seoul and Tokyo ended lower.

"The Fed chief Powell's clear message of the beginning of the rate cutting cycle will impart further resilience to the ongoing global rally in stock markets," V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,944.48 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.08 per cent to $79.87 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How TCS Rewarded Investors In 20 Years
How TCS Rewarded Investors In 20 Years
How We Can Create Millions Of Jobs
How We Can Create Millions Of Jobs
Make Tax Officials Accountable!
Make Tax Officials Accountable!
MUST KNOW About NRO, NRE Accounts
MUST KNOW About NRO, NRE Accounts
'My Heart Yearns For Dilip Sahib'
'My Heart Yearns For Dilip Sahib'
Janamashtami In Srinagar
Janamashtami In Srinagar
Check Out Gill's Greek Getaway!
Check Out Gill's Greek Getaway!

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Insurers Cover 90,000+ Govindas

Insurers Cover 90,000+ Govindas

'Corporate Earnings Need To Deliver'

'Corporate Earnings Need To Deliver'

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances