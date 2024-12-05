News
Sensex, Nifty surge on buying in IT stocks

Sensex, Nifty surge on buying in IT stocks

Source: PTI
December 05, 2024 16:14 IST
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty maintained their winning run on Thursday, rising 1 per cent, propelled by buying in IT stocks amid a rally in the US markets and fresh foreign fund inflows.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Rallying for the fifth day running, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 809.53 points, or 1 per cent, to settle at 81,765.86.

During the day, it soared 1,361.41 points, or 1.68 per cent, to 82,317.74.

 

The NSE Nifty surged 240.95 points, or 0.98 per cent, to 24,708.40.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services, Titan, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, HCL Technologies, and Tech Mahindra were the biggest gainers.

NTPC and Asian Paints were the laggards.

"Dow moving past 45,000 for the first time is an indicator of the strength of the US market rally.

"The macro construct in the US -- strong growth and declining inflation support this rally.

"The Fed chief Powell's remark yesterday that the 'economy is in remarkably good shape' is a shot in the arm for the US bulls," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

FIIs turning buyers is positive for markets, particularly for largecaps, he added.

In Asian markets, Tokyo, and Shanghai settled higher while Seoul and Hong Kong ended lower.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude went up 0.53 per cent to $72.68 a barrel.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Moneywiz Live!

