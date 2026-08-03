Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Surge on Lower Crude Prices, Easing Geopolitical Tensions

Indian stock markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, experienced a robust surge in early trade, propelled by a sharp drop in crude oil prices and a significant easing of geopolitical tensions, alongside positive foreign fund inflows.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, recorded significant gains in early trading.

A sharp decline in Brent crude oil prices, falling below USD 84 per barrel, was a major catalyst for the market surge.

Easing geopolitical tensions, particularly hopes for diplomatic resolution between the US and Iran, improved investor sentiment.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers, injecting Rs 277.48 crore into equities on Friday.

Positive monsoon progress in July further contributed to the optimistic market outlook.

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty surged in early deals on Monday following a sharp decline in crude oil prices amid easing geopolitical tensions.

Foreign fund inflows also added to markets' optimism during the initial trade.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 470.06 points to 78,564.70 during initial trade.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 150 points to 24,532.95.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

From the Sensex pack, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, InterGlobe Aviation, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys were among the major winners.

Sun Pharma and Maruti were the laggards.

Global Oil Prices and Investor Sentiment

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 4.97 per cent lower at $83.56 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 277.48 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Expert Views: What Investors Should Watch Next

Investor sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump indicated that negotiations with Iran are expected to resume on Monday, reviving hopes of a diplomatic resolution following recent military tensions, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

"Global risk sentiment has also been supported by a sharp correction in crude oil prices as easing geopolitical concerns prompted investors to unwind the recent risk premium," he added.

Asian and US Market Trends

In Asian markets, South Korea's KOSPI, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index were quoting lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index traded higher. US markets ended in positive territory on Friday.

"The decline in Brent crude to below $84, good progress in monsoon in July and FIIs turning buyers are positive triggers for the market," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.