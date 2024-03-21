News
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex, Nifty surge nearly 1% amid global rally

Sensex, Nifty surge nearly 1% amid global rally

Source: PTI
March 21, 2024 17:02 IST
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty surged nearly 1 per cent on Thursday in tandem with a rally in global markets after the US Fed projected three rate cuts this year.

Broker

Photograph: PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Rising for the second day, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 539.50 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at 72,641.19.

During the day, it zoomed 780.77 points or 1.08 per cent to 72,882.46.

The NSE Nifty climbed 172.85 points or 0.79 per cent to 22,011.95.

 

From the Sensex basket, NTPC, Power Grid, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra and Larsen & Toubro were the biggest gainers.

Bharti Airtel, Maruti, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, and Hong Kong settled significantly higher while Shanghai ended lower.

"Domestic market is taking cues from the global market infusing optimism as the Federal Reserve signalled to remain on track for three interest rate cuts this year despite inflation staying above long-term target," said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.08 per cent to $85.88 a barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 2,599.19 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
