Indian benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty, surged significantly, defying a weak Asian trend, propelled by robust foreign fund inflows, declining crude oil prices, and strong performance in key banking stocks.

Photograph: Savita Kirloskar/Reuters

Key Points The BSE Sensex rallied 1,502.29 points (1.82 per cent) to settle at 83,938.28, while the NSE Nifty surged 469.60 points (1.85 per cent) to 25,819.25.

The rally was primarily driven by strong foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows, with FIIs buying equities worth Rs 5,672.99 crore.

Lower Brent crude oil prices, down 0.19 per cent to $91.38 per barrel, also contributed to the positive market sentiment.

Blue-chip bank stocks like ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, along with Hindustan Unilever, Trent, InterGlobe Aviation, and Bajaj Finance, saw significant gains.

Indian markets defied a weak trend observed across major Asian markets, which tumbled ahead of US PCE inflation data and hawkish Fed commentary.

Benchmark equity indices ended sharply higher on Wednesday, with the Sensex rallying 1,502.29 points and the Nifty rising to 25,819.25, defying a weak trend in Asian markets, on strong foreign fund inflows, lower crude oil prices and buying in blue-chip bank stocks.

Rebounding sharply from Monday's decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,502.29 points or 1.82 per cent, to settle at 83,938.28. During the day, it zoomed 2,062.22 points or 2.50 per cent, to 84,498.21.

Nifty's Performance and Top Gainers

The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 469.60 points, or 1.85 per cent, to end at 25,819.25.

Intraday, it rallied 602 points or 2.37 per cent, to 25,951.65.

From the Sensex pack, Hindustan Unilever soared 5.94 per cent followed by Trent 3.59 per cent, ICICI Bank 3.44 per cent, InterGlobe Aviation 3.24 per cent, HDFC Bank 3.18 per cent and Bajaj Finance 3.04 per cent.

Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel and Titan ended lower.

Global Market Context and Expert Insights

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was down 0.19 per cent to $91.38 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,672.99 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Stock markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi tumbled 6.16 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 2.78 per cent, Shanghai's SSE Composite index declined 2.03 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 1.14 per cent.

"Bulls returned with renewed vigour after the market holiday, with domestic equities shrugging off weak Asian cues and subdued US futures ahead of the US PCE inflation data, even as hawkish Fed commentary reinforced expectations of a December rate hike.

"India continued to benefit as global investors rotated out of crowded AI-linked trades," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.