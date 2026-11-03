Sensex, Nifty Extend Rally on Crude Correction, FII Boost

Indian stock markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, have extended their impressive rally for a fourth consecutive day, driven by a significant correction in crude oil prices, a resurgence of foreign institutional investor inflows, and robust domestic Q2 earnings.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Key Points Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their winning streak for the fourth day, closing nearly 2 per cent higher.

The rally was primarily driven by a correction in crude oil prices, declining US Treasury yields, and renewed buying interest from Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs).

FIIs bought equities worth Rs 3,114.68 crore on Monday, providing a significant liquidity boost to the market.

Resilient Q2 earnings further strengthened confidence in the domestic growth outlook, with financials and consumption-oriented sectors leading the participation.

In four days, the Sensex has gained 3,671.82 points, or 5 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 1,112 points, or 4.89 per cent.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty continued their winning streak for the fourth day in a row on Tuesday, ending nearly 2 per cent higher, amid a correction in crude oil prices from their recent highs and renewed foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,225.07 points, or 1.62 per cent, to settle at the day"s high of 76,917.85.

The 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 370.05 points, or 1.58 per cent, to end at the day"s high of 23,810.85.

Market Movers and Laggards

In the 30 Sensex firms, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement and ICICI Bank were among the major winners. Power Grid, State Bank of India, NTPC, Tata Steel and Trent were the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was up 0.72 per cent at $105.6 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 3,114.68 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Four-Day Rally Overview

In four days, the Sensex has gained 3,671.82 points, or 5 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 1,112 points, or 4.89 per cent.

"Indian equities extended their recovery as a sharp decline in crude oil prices, declining US Treasury yields and renewed FII interest eased recent macro pressures.

"Resilient Q2 earnings further strengthened confidence in the domestic growth outlook, while the return of foreign investors after prolonged selling provided a liquidity boost, driving broader participation led by financials and consumption-oriented sectors," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

Global Market Performance

In Asian markets, South Korea"s Kospi and Shanghai"s SSE Composite index ended lower, while Hong Kong"s Hang Seng index settled higher.