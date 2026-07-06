Bank Stocks and Lower Oil Prices Fuel Sensex, Nifty Rally

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their winning streak for the fourth consecutive day, propelled by robust buying in bank stocks and favourable lower crude oil prices, alongside fresh foreign fund inflows.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recorded their fourth consecutive day of gains, closing higher on Monday.

The rally was primarily fuelled by strong buying in blue-chip bank stocks and a decline in global crude oil prices.

Fresh foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows, amounting to Rs 1,355.33 crore on Friday, also supported the market's positive momentum.

HDFC Bank was the top gainer among Sensex firms, climbing 3.59 per cent, while other winners included Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, and Maruti.

Analysts suggest that continued softness in crude prices will support inflation control, the current account balance, and overall macro stability for India.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher, taking their winning run to the fourth day on Monday, helped by buying in blue-chip bank stocks and lower crude oil prices.

Fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the optimistic trend in domestic equity market.

Market Performance Highlights

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 521.16 points, or 0.67 per cent, to settle at 78,285.07. During the day, it surged 634.15 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 78,398.06.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 159.50 points, or 0.66 per cent, to end at 24,430.35.

In four trading days, the BSE benchmark has jumped 1,806.4 points, or 2.36 per cent, and the Nifty surged 564.6 points, or 2.36 per cent.

Top Gainers and Laggards

From the Sensex pack, HDFC Bank climbed 3.59 per cent, the most among the 30-firms. Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Electronics, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, and Maruti were also among the winners.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserv, and Power Grid were among the laggards.

Global Factors and Expert Outlook

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.82 per cent to USD 71.53 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 1,355.33 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

"Indian equities traded with a positive bias despite mixed global cues, supported by stable crude prices. Continued softness in crude would support inflation, the current account balance, OMC profitability, and overall macro stability," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Ltd, said.

Globally, profit-booking in crowded AI-led trades impacted the global market while India could perform well led by large caps due to improvement in FIIs inflows trend, he added.

In Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled higher, while South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index ended lower.

Markets in Europe were trading on a mixed note.

US markets were closed on Friday due to the country's Independence Day celebrations.

On Friday, the Sensex climbed 261.79 points, or 0.34 per cent, to settle at 77,763.91. The Nifty went up 95.15 points, or 0.39 per cent, to end at 24,270.85.