News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » Sensex, Nifty settle nearly 1% higher; Bharti Airtel, RIL among top gainers

Sensex, Nifty settle nearly 1% higher; Bharti Airtel, RIL among top gainers

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 29, 2024 17:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Friday, surging nearly 1 per cent each, amid buying in frontline stocks Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries.

Broker

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 759.05 points or 0.96 per cent to settle at 79,802.79.

During the day, it soared 880.16 points or 1.11 per cent to 79,923.90.

 

The NSE Nifty climbed 216.95 points or 0.91 per cent to 24,131.10.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, JSW Steel, Hindustan Unilever, Titan and Tata Motors were the biggest gainers.

Power Grid, Nestle, State Bank of India were the laggards.

Majority of Adani Group firms ended higher, with Adani Green Energy soaring 21.72 per cent and Adani Energy Solutions surging 15.56 per cent on the BSE.

The BSE smallcap gauge climbed 0.76 per cent and midcap index went up by 0.31 per cent.

In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory while Seoul and Tokyo ended lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 11,756.25 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.30 per cent to $73.06 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
When Will Air India Be Profitable?
When Will Air India Be Profitable?
Shashi Ruia: Goodbye Skipper!
Shashi Ruia: Goodbye Skipper!
RBI to Hold Rates Steady at 6.50%
RBI to Hold Rates Steady at 6.50%
Will Pak accept Hybrid Model for Champions Trophy?
Will Pak accept Hybrid Model for Champions Trophy?
Congress takes Maha poll complaints to EC
Congress takes Maha poll complaints to EC
Maha govt withdraws Rs 10cr allocation to Waqf board
Maha govt withdraws Rs 10cr allocation to Waqf board
'Vague Allegations Against EC Unfair'
'Vague Allegations Against EC Unfair'

Moneywiz Live!

More like this
Beware! Markets Headed For Downturn
Beware! Markets Headed For Downturn
Son's AI Hopes From Indian Business
Son's AI Hopes From Indian Business

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances