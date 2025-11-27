HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex, Nifty scale record highs on rate cut hopes

Sensex, Nifty scale record highs on rate cut hopes

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
November 27, 2025 16:20 IST

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty scaled fresh lifetime highs in intra-day trade on Thursday before closing marginally higher amid positive global trends on growing hopes of a US Fed rate cut and foreign fund inflows.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Rising for the second day, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 110.87 points or 0.13 per cent to settle at 85,720.38.

During the day, it hit a record high of 86,055.86, reflecting a jump of 446.35 points or 0.52 per cent.

 

The earlier lifetime high of the benchmark was 85,978.25 hit on September 27, 2024.

The 50-share NSE Nifty ended marginally higher by 10.25 points or 0.04 per cent at 26,215.55.

During the day, the benchmark rallied 105.15 points or 0.40 per cent to hit an all-time high of 26,310.45.

The broader index had earlier scaled its record intra-day high of 26,277.35 on September 27, 2024.

Among Sensex firms, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech and HDFC Bank were the major gainers.

However, Maruti, Eternal, UltraTech Cement and State Bank of India were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index settled in positive territory.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,778.03 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also purchased stocks worth Rs 6,247.93 crore in the previous trade.

"Indian markets soared to record highs on Thursday, lifted by a sharp improvement in global risk appetite amid rising expectations of an interest-rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

"The upbeat sentiment across global equities provided a strong tailwind for domestic markets," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.05 per cent to $63.10 per barrel.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
