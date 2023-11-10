News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sensex, Nifty rebound; power, utility shares advance

Sensex, Nifty rebound; power, utility shares advance

Source: PTI
November 10, 2023 17:16 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Friday to close with marginal gains due to fag-end buying in power, utility and metal stocks amid weak global trends.

BSE

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

After remaining in the negative territory for most part of the session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 72.48 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 64,904.68.

During the day, it fell 251.25 points or 0.38 per cent to 64,580.95.

The Nifty went up by 30.05 points or 0.15 per cent to 19,425.35.

 

Among the Sensex firms, NTPC, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, ITC, Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank and Power Grid were the major gainers.

On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Titan and IndusInd Bank were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,712.33 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

"Selective buying helped markets end marginally higher despite other Asian and European counterparts struggling on the back of selling pressure.

"Foreign fund outflows from the domestic market have been of concern," said Prashanth Tapse, senior VP (research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.94 per cent to $80.76 a barrel.

The BSE benchmark declined 143.41 points or 0.22 per cent to settle at 64,832.2 Thursday.

The Nifty dipped 48.20 points or 0.25 per cent to 19,395.30.

Stock exchanges will conduct a one-hour special muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali on November 12.

The symbolic trading session will be held between 6 pm and 7.15 pm.

This includes a 15-minute pre-market session.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Works For Startups? VC Or Bootstrap?
What Works For Startups? VC Or Bootstrap?
How India Can Defend Economy From Global Spillovers
How India Can Defend Economy From Global Spillovers
Stock Picks: 10 Value Bets For Rich Payoffs
Stock Picks: 10 Value Bets For Rich Payoffs
SC slams UP for disobeying order in student slap row
SC slams UP for disobeying order in student slap row
Pakistani fisherman sells rare fish for Rs 70 million!
Pakistani fisherman sells rare fish for Rs 70 million!
Under fire Babar says it's 'easy to give advice on TV'
Under fire Babar says it's 'easy to give advice on TV'
Semis spot: It's Mission impossible for Pakistan
Semis spot: It's Mission impossible for Pakistan

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Why PSU Banks Should Be Held Accountable

Why PSU Banks Should Be Held Accountable

Are Markets In An Oversold Zone?

Are Markets In An Oversold Zone?

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances