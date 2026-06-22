Stock Markets Today: Sensex, Nifty Gain As Crude Prices Fall, Buying In Blue-chips

Indian stock markets, including the Sensex and Nifty, experienced a robust rebound in early trade, propelled by a significant drop in crude oil prices, positive global market sentiments, and substantial foreign fund inflows.

Photograph: Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

Sensex and Nifty50 Performance: Key Market Highlights Today Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty saw a significant rebound in early Monday trade.

The surge was primarily attributed to a notable decline in Brent crude oil prices, trading 1.50 per cent lower at $79.36 per barrel.

Supportive global market cues and fresh foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows, amounting to Rs 4,859.07 crore on Friday, further bolstered market optimism.

Major winners among the 30-Sensex firms included Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, and HCL Tech.

The rebound follows a dip on Friday, where the Sensex dropped 607.08 points and the Nifty declined 154.90 points.

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Monday following a decline in crude oil prices and supportive global cues.

Fresh foreign fund inflows and buying in blue-chips Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank also added to markets' optimism.

Winners and Losers on Dalal Street

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 407.12 points to 77,210.02 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 114.75 points to 24,129.95.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and HCL Tech were among the major winners.

Titan, InterGlobe Aviation, Adani Ports and ITC were among the laggards.

Global Factors and FII Activity

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.50 per cent lower at $79.36 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,859.07 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index trade lower.

US markets were closed on Friday.

The US and Iran have agreed on a roadmap aimed at reaching a final agreement within 60 days following two days of talks at the Swiss resort of Burgenstock, according to a joint statement issued by mediators Pakistan and Qatar on Monday.

Expert Insights

"Global cues remain supportive at the start of the week. While US markets were closed on Friday for Juneteenth, Thursday's strong rally in the Nasdaq and S&P 500, led by semiconductor stocks, continues to provide a positive undertone despite the Federal Reserve maintaining a cautious stance," Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct, said.