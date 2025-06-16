HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sensex, Nifty rebound nearly 1% on value buying

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
June 16, 2025 16:34 IST

Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded by nearly 1 per cent on Monday following value buying in IT and oil shares and a rally in global shares amid a drop in Brent crude oil prices.

Photograph: Savita Kirloskar/Reuters

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 677.55 points or 0.84 per cent to settle at 81,796.15.

During the day, it surged 747.22 points or 0.92 per cent to 81,865.82.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 227.90 points or 0.92 per cent to 24,946.50.

 

Among 30 Sensex firms, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Eternal, Asian Paints, Tata Steel and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the biggest gainers.

Tata Motors, Adani Ports and Sun Pharma were the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng settled in the positive territory.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.81 per cent to $73.63 a barrel.

Wholesale price inflation (WPI) declined to a 14-month low of 0.39 per cent in May on easing prices of food articles and fuel.

"Despite mounting global uncertainty triggered by escalating tensions in the Middle East, Indian markets remained resilient," Sundar Kewat, Technical and Derivatives Analyst, Ashika Institutional Equity – Ashika Stock Broking part of Ashika Group, said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,263.52 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
