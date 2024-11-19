News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Business » Sensex, Nifty rebound after days of downtrend

Sensex, Nifty rebound after days of downtrend

Source: PTI
November 19, 2024 16:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back on Tuesday after days of downtrend on value-buying at lower levels and rally in blue-chip stocks HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and M&M.

Broker

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Continuous buying by domestic institutional investors also supported the indices, traders said.

Snapping its four days of decline, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 239.37 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 77,578.38.

 

However, fag-end decline in Reliance Industries restricted the market rally.

During the day, it zoomed 1,112.64 points or 1.43 per cent to 78,451.65.

The NSE Nifty also bounced back after falling in the past seven trading days.

It went up by 64.70 points or 0.28 per cent to settle at 23,518.50.

From the 30-share Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Bank, Titan, Tata Motors, UltraTech Cement, Power Grid and Infosys were the biggest gainers.

In contrast, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,403.40 crore on Monday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,330.56 crore, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled higher.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.25 per cent to $73.12 a barrel.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
692 Stocks Move Into Bear Territory
692 Stocks Move Into Bear Territory
RBI cautions about 'deepfake' video of Guv Das
RBI cautions about 'deepfake' video of Guv Das
A third of iPhone output to be India-made
A third of iPhone output to be India-made
Kharge urges Prez help to restore peace in Manipur
Kharge urges Prez help to restore peace in Manipur
Malayalam actor Siddique gets bail in rape case
Malayalam actor Siddique gets bail in rape case
Jaishankar, Wang Yi meet for 1st time since LAC deal
Jaishankar, Wang Yi meet for 1st time since LAC deal
HC orders attachment of HP Bhawan over Rs 150cr dues
HC orders attachment of HP Bhawan over Rs 150cr dues

Moneywiz Live!

More like this
Corporate earnings fall in Q2, a first in two yrs
Corporate earnings fall in Q2, a first in two yrs
Meta says it plans to appeal against CCI's penalty
Meta says it plans to appeal against CCI's penalty

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances